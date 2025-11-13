Episode 355 – Politics, Power, And The Price Of Speech (Podcast)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Jimmy Kimmel's suspension has reignited debates over free
speech, cancel culture, and political power. The episode breaks
down all things Jimmy Kimmel—what his case reveals about
hypocrisy on both sides, the role of government pressure, and what
it means for the future of public discourse. Featuring Public
Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Patrick Martin, and Towner
French.
