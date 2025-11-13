Episode 357 – From Washington Gridlock To New York's Mayoral Shake-Up

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Insurance industries
With the 24 hours of the government shutdown underway,
Washington is on edge—but is the rest of the country paying
attention? In New York, Mayor Adams's sudden exit from
November's race has upended the political landscape, setting
the stage for a potential showdown between Democratic socialist
Zohran Mamdani and moderate Andrew Cuomo. How will the shutdown and
shifting federal-local dynamics play into the mayoral contest?
Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Mark Alderman,
and Jamie Ansorge.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.