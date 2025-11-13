Episode 357 – From Washington Gridlock To New York's Mayoral Shake-Up

With the 24 hours of the government shutdown underway, Washington is on edge—but is the rest of the country paying attention? In New York, Mayor Adams's sudden exit from November's race has upended the political landscape, setting the stage for a potential showdown between Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani and moderate Andrew Cuomo. How will the shutdown and shifting federal-local dynamics play into the mayoral contest? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Mark Alderman, and Jamie Ansorge.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.