How Your Government Contracting Firm Can Get CMMC-Ready Fast

Key Takeaways:

CMMC is now required for DoD contractors handling FCI or CUI — non-compliance can result in contract loss and disqualification from future awards.

Prime contractors are liable if subcontractors are non-compliant — your entire supply chain must meet CMMC standards to maintain eligibility.

The window to achieve certification is closing fast — readiness can take 6–12 months, so starting now is critical to avoid lost revenue or missed opportunities.

What Is CMMC and Why Does It Matter to My Business?

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a Department of Defense (DoD) framework that requires contractors and subcontractors to implement specific cybersecurity practices and standards. If your business processes, stores, or transmits federal contract information (FCI) or controlled unclassified information (CUI), compliance is mandatory to continue working with the DoD.

Who Does CMMC Apply To?

CMMC applies to:

Prime contractors

Subcontractors

IT and service providers that handle FCI or CUI

If you're part of the estimated 300,000 organizations within the DoD supply chain — even indirectly — you'll need to comply. And if you're a prime contractor, you're responsible for ensuring your subcontractors comply as well.

What Are the Levels of CMMC, and Which One Applies to Me?

CMMC is broken into three maturity levels. Most middle-market contractors will fall into Level 1 or 2:

Level 1 – Foundational: Basic cybersecurity hygiene practices (for handling FCI)

Level 2 – Advanced: Security requirements of full NIST SP 800-171 (for handling CUI)

Level 3 – Expert: Protecting high value CUI, compliance with NIST SP 800-172

The level of certification required depends on the type of information your organization touches during contract performance.

What Happens if We Don't Follow CMMC?

The risk is significant. Non-compliance may result in:

Loss of current contracts

Ineligibility for future DoD work

Legal or reputational risk

Disqualification due to a non-compliant subcontractor

CMMC will soon be a "gatekeeper" for DoD eligibility — no certification, no contract.

When Will CMMC Go Into Effect?

With the final rule amending the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) issued, the DoD will officially begin implementing CMMC compliance on November 10, 2025. The program will phase in over three years: initial self-assessments for Levels 1 and 2 in year one, third-party reviews for Level 2 in year two, and Level 3 assessments in year three.

Now is the time to start readiness — waiting could mean lost revenue or missed opportunities.

How Do We Prepare for CMMC?

Here's a quick roadmap:

Define your scope: Identify the systems, people, and processes that interact with FCI/CUI. This will guide which level of certification you should target (Level 1, 2, or 3). Perform a gap analysis: Understand where you are and where you need to be. Close compliance gaps: Implement missing controls, policies, processes, and documentation, including NIST 800-171 controls and a system security plan (SSP) Train your team: Staff education is a requirement, especially around cyber hygiene. Support your subcontractors — you're accountable for their compliance too. Prepare for the assessment: Level 1 certification requires an annual self-assessment. Levels 2 and 3 require third-party assessments conducted every three years. Receive certification

How Long Does CMMC Readiness Take?

The timeline varies depending on your current cybersecurity maturity. With focused support, many organizations can reduce the estimated 6-12 month timeline by 50% — especially at Levels 1 and 2.

Can MGO Help With CMMC Compliance?

Yes. MGO supports companies at every stage of the CMMC journey — with a clear focus on readiness, not attestation. Our services include:

CMMC gap assessments

Scope and level planning, including boundary definition and data flows

Policy and documentation development

Employee training

Subcontractor support

Remediation guidance

We help you prepare efficiently and confidently for certification without overbuilding your controls or delaying your timeline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.