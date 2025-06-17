Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions

This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes:
- Overview of the 119th Congress, including party breakdown of each chamber, the upcoming congressional schedules, and key dates
- An overview of the state of play for FY26 federal appropriations
- A recap of where things stand with the Republicans' reconciliation bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1)
- Legislative and policy updates across a variety of key policy areas
- Economic factors that could impact the future political landscape
Current State of Play for the 119th Congress
Current House – 119th Congress
- Republicans currently hold a narrow majority (220 Republicans - 212 Democrats), which is just a three -vote majority.
- The House currently has three vacancies.
- Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-TX-18) passed away on March 5, 2025.
- Special election November 4, 2025 (Safe D)
- Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D -AZ -7) passed away on March 13,
2025.
- Special election September 23, 2025 (Safe D)
- Rep. Gerry Connolly (D -VA -11) passed away on May 21, 2025.
- Special election September 9, 2025 (Safe D)
- Rep. Mark Green (R -TN -7) announced his retirement from Congress on June
9; his retirement will be effective as soon as the House votes
again on the reconciliation package.
- Special election rating: Safe R
- Likely outcome: 220 Republicans and 215 Democrats, which would be a two -vote GOP majority.
Current Senate – 119th Congress
- Republicans currently hold a 53 -47 majority, which is the same majority they held when they last controlled the Senate (January 2021).
- Two independent Senators caucus with Democrats: Senator Angus King (I -ME) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I -VT).
- Vice President J.D. Vance, who also serves as the Senate
President, can cast a tie -breaking vote if the final vote on any
legislation or nominee is tied at 50 -50.
- Since assuming the office, VP Vance has cast two tie - breaking votes.
- Former VP Kamala Harris holds the record for most Senate tie -breaking votes, with 33.
119th Congress Calendars
2025 Senate Calendar
- " The Senate currently plans to be in session for 37 weeks (179 legislative days), a longer period than each year of the previous Republican Senate majority from 2015 to 2020.
- By comparison, in 2024, the Senate was in session for 29 weeks (102 legislative days).
- The Senate did not have its first recess of 2025 until the week of March 17, largely due to work to confirm President Trump's cabinet and administration appointees.
- The Senate's next brief recess period will be on Juneteenth (June 19) and the following day.
- The Senate's next full week recess will be the week of Independence Day (June 30-July 4).
- The Senate is expected to begin its annual August recess on August 4.
