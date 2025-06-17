ARTICLE
17 June 2025

Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions

AP
Overview of the 119th Congress, including party breakdown of each chamber, the upcoming congressional schedules, and key dates...
United States Government, Public Sector
Eugenia E. Pierson and Peter E. Duyshart
This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes:

  • Overview of the 119th Congress, including party breakdown of each chamber, the upcoming congressional schedules, and key dates
  • An overview of the state of play for FY26 federal appropriations
  • A recap of where things stand with the Republicans' reconciliation bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1)
  • Legislative and policy updates across a variety of key policy areas
  • Economic factors that could impact the future political landscape

Current State of Play for the 119th Congress

Current House – 119th Congress

  • Republicans currently hold a narrow majority (220 Republicans - 212 Democrats), which is just a three -vote majority.
  • The House currently has three vacancies.
    • Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-TX-18) passed away on March 5, 2025.
      • Special election November 4, 2025 (Safe D)
    • Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D -AZ -7) passed away on March 13, 2025.
      • Special election September 23, 2025 (Safe D)
    • Rep. Gerry Connolly (D -VA -11) passed away on May 21, 2025.
      • Special election September 9, 2025 (Safe D)
  • Rep. Mark Green (R -TN -7) announced his retirement from Congress on June 9; his retirement will be effective as soon as the House votes again on the reconciliation package.
    • Special election rating: Safe R
  • Likely outcome: 220 Republicans and 215 Democrats, which would be a two -vote GOP majority.

Current Senate – 119th Congress

  • Republicans currently hold a 53 -47 majority, which is the same majority they held when they last controlled the Senate (January 2021).
  • Two independent Senators caucus with Democrats: Senator Angus King (I -ME) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I -VT).
  • Vice President J.D. Vance, who also serves as the Senate President, can cast a tie -breaking vote if the final vote on any legislation or nominee is tied at 50 -50.
    • Since assuming the office, VP Vance has cast two tie - breaking votes.
    • Former VP Kamala Harris holds the record for most Senate tie -breaking votes, with 33.

119th Congress Calendars

2025 Senate Calendar

  • " The Senate currently plans to be in session for 37 weeks (179 legislative days), a longer period than each year of the previous Republican Senate majority from 2015 to 2020.
  • By comparison, in 2024, the Senate was in session for 29 weeks (102 legislative days).
  • The Senate did not have its first recess of 2025 until the week of March 17, largely due to work to confirm President Trump's cabinet and administration appointees.
  • The Senate's next brief recess period will be on Juneteenth (June 19) and the following day.
  • The Senate's next full week recess will be the week of Independence Day (June 30-July 4).
  • The Senate is expected to begin its annual August recess on August 4.

Authors
Photo of Eugenia E. Pierson
Eugenia E. Pierson
Photo of Peter E. Duyshart
Peter E. Duyshart
