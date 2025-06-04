Compliance Notes - Vol. 6, Issue 11

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES



Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate ActBlue for potentially illegal campaign donations, but his fundraising has included similar issues, according to an Associated Press review. While Trump accuses ActBlue of facilitating illicit donations, critics say the probe is politically motivated and ignores similar issues within GOP platforms like WinRed. Democrats fear the investigation could disrupt ActBlue before the 2026 midterms, with some operatives warning it could drain legal resources or force the platform to shut down. (Brian Slodysko and Steve Peoples, Associated Press)

Michigan: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act by announcing her 2026 gubernatorial candidacy inside a state office building, according to a May 27 letter from the Attorney General's office. The department found that Benson's use of the Austin Building lobby—a facility her department occupies—gave the appearance of using public resources for campaign purposes. However, the department stated that it lacks the authority to impose civil or criminal penalties under the current law. The matter was resolved with a formal warning. (Ben Solis, Michigan Advance)

Government Ethics & Transparency

Connecticut: Connecticut's Senate voted 34-1 on May 21, 2025, to pass bipartisan legislation that would curtail the independence of the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC), the agency that enforces campaign finance laws and oversees the public financing of campaigns. Senate Bill 1405 would make the SEEC executive director subject to legislative confirmation, cap post-election audits of publicly financed campaigns at 20% and restrict formal guidance in the six months before an election. The bill has faced criticism from SEEC commissioners, the League of Women Voters and other watchdogs who warn the changes could undermine public trust. The bill now goes to the House for expected passage. (Mark Pazniokas, CT Mirror)

Rhode Island: Rhode Island's Ethics Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to begin the rulemaking process for the first major update to the state's ethics code in over a decade, advancing proposals to explicitly ban lobbyists from giving gifts to public officials outside of campaign donations and to raise the per-gift limit from $25 to $50 to reflect inflation. The updates follow scrutiny over Gov. Dan McKee's ties to ILO Group and a Common Cause inquiry highlighting gaps in the ethics code. Both proposals will undergo internal review and public hearings before a formal vote, which will require support from at least six of the nine commissioners to be adopted. (Nancy Lavin, Rhode Island Current)

