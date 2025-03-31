Addressing Risks From Perkins Coie LLP (Trump EO Tracker)

Key Updates

Summary

All individuals at the law firm Perkins Coie will have any active security clearances suspended. Also, all government contractors are required, to the extent required by law, to disclose any business they do with Perkins Coie and whether that business is related to the subject of the government contract. Within 30 days of the date of the order, all agencies shall submit to the Director of OMB an assessment of contracts with Perkins Coie or with entities that do business with Perkins Coie (effective as of the date of the order) and any actions taken with respect to those contracts in accordance with the order.

Additionally, the heads of all agencies shall, to the extent permitted by law:

Take appropriate steps to terminate any contract for which Perkins Coie has been hired to perform any service.

Provide guidance limiting official access to Federal Government buildings to employees of Perkins Coie when such access would threaten the national security of or otherwise be inconsistent with the interests of the United States.

Provide guidance limiting Government employees acting in their official capacity from engaging with Perkins Coie employees.

Refrain from hiring employees of Perkins Coie.

The order also directs the Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to review the practices of representative large, influential, or industry leading law firms for consistency with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and directs the Attorney General to coordinate with the chair of the EEOC to investigate the practices of such firms that do business with the federal government.

Legal Challenges

Case Name Perkins Coie LLP v. U.S. Dep't of Justice et al. Date Complaint Filed March 11, 2025 Venue U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Short Summary Executive Order 14230 (the "Order") takes action against Perkins Coie LLP for allegedly engaging in "dishonest and dangerous activity," including "undermining democratic elections" and engaging in "blatant race-based and sex-based discrimination" through the firm's policies. Plaintiff Perkins Coie's lawsuit against the Department of Justice and various other federal agencies and officials argues that the Order is an attempt to retaliate against the firm for its association with, and representation of, the President's "perceived political enemies." They contend that the Order violates (1) the separation of powers by unconstitutionally exercising judicial authority; (2) Perkins Coie's Fifth Amendment and First Amendment rights; and (3) Perkins Coie's clients' Sixth Amendment right to counsel. Perkins Coie seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, declaring the Order unconstitutional and enjoining the implementation of the Order. Case Updates On March 12, 2024, the U.S. District Court (Judge Beryl Howell) granted Plaintiff a temporary restraining order ("TRO"), enjoining the defendants from implementing or enforcing portions of the Order or using the statements made in the Order in any interactions with Perkins Coie, their clients, or their employees. The TRO also directs the defendants to (i) suspend and rescind all enforcement guidance previously issued to government personnel; (ii) immediately issue replacement guidance stating that certain of the Order's directives are to be disregarded until further order of the Court; (3) communicate to every recipient of a request for disclosure of relationship with Perkins Coie or its affiliates that such requests are rescinded; and (4) suspend/rescind implementation of certain of the Order's directives.

Additional Documentation

