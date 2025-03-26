ARTICLE
26 March 2025

BREAKING NEWS: OFCCP To Revisit Previously Submitted Contractor Files

The Wall Street Journal is reporting newly appointed OFCCP Director Catherine Eschbach announced to OFCCP staff that the Agency will review federal contractor affirmative action...
Laura A. Mitchell

The Wall Street Journal is reporting newly appointed OFCCP Director Catherine Eschbach announced to OFCCP staff that the Agency will review federal contractor affirmative action plans previously submitted to the Agency for evidence of discriminatory employment practices. The report quotes Director Eschbach's email to staffers in which she states

"...most of what OFCCP had been doing was out of step, if not flat out contradictory, to our country's laws, and all reform options are on the table."

It is unclear at this time what form these reviews will take or which contractors may be under review.

Importantly, the plans under review were submitted to OFCCP under the prior Executive Order 11246 and before the current administration's recent issuance of Executive Order 14173, revoking EO11246.

This is a developing story so stay turned for further details.

