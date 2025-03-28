Department Of Labor Announces Appointment Of New OFCCP Director

On March 24, 2025, the Department of Labor announced the appointment of Catherine Eschbach as Director of OFCCP. Direct Eschbach joins the agency after serving as an appellate lawyer in private practice.

Director Eschbach intends to "oversee [OFCCP's] transition to its new scope of mission[.]" Notably, in the announcement Director Eschbach states that:

"President Trump made clear in his executive order on eliminating DEI that EO 11246 had facilitated federal contractors adopting DEI practices out of step with the requirements of our Nation's civil rights laws and that, with the recission of EO 11246, the President mandates federal contractors wind those practices down within 90 days. As director, I'm committed to carrying out President Trump's executive orders, which will restore a merit-based system to provide all workers with equal opportunity."

According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, following her appointment, Director Eschbach issued an internal email to OFCCP employees outlining her plans for the agency. According to reports, Director Eschbach stated that:

"The reality is, most of what OFCCP had been doing was out of step, if not flat out contradictory, to our country's laws, and all reform options are on the table[.]"

OFCCP will "examin[e] federal contractors' previously submitted affirmative action plans to determine whether they indicate the presence of long-standing unlawful discrimination and whether it is appropriate for OFCCP to undertake any investigation and enforcement actions, or refer the matter to other relevant agencies with jurisdiction to investigate and/or initiate enforcement action[.]"

OFCCP will "verify" that contractors have "wound down" the affirmative action programs for women and minorities by April 21, 2025, as required by Executive Order 14173.

OFCCP will "examine the statutory authority" for any investigations and enforcement action under VEVRAA and Section 503 and determine if "new rulemaking is necessary" and whether investigation and enforcement actions are "best housed" within OFCCP;

OFCCP plans to identify "potential civil compliance investigations" of large organizations with assets of $500 million or more, state and local bar and medical associations, and institutions of higher education with endowments over $1 billion in order to "deter DEI programs." This is consistent with EO 14173, which requires federal agencies to identify up to nine large organization for DEI-related civil investigations.

Consistent with previous OFCCP announcements and "the administration-wide DOGE agenda," OFCCP will undergo a "rightsizing" to reduce its staff and office presence in light of OFCCP's "reduced scope of mission." As we previously reported, OFCCP had already planned to cut its workforce by 90 percent.

Proskauer's Government Contractor Compliance Group will continue to monitor and report developments here.

Department Of Labor Announces Appointment Of New OFCCP Director

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.