ARTICLE
12 March 2025

DOJ Issues New Directive On DEI

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore Firm Details
On February 5, 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued fourteen memos outlining new policies for the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ").
United States Government, Public Sector
Emily Nash and Kenny Peralta
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On February 5, 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued fourteen memos outlining new policies for the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"). Among them is a memorandum entitled "Ending Illegal DEI and DEIA Discrimination and Preferences" ("Memorandum") outlining DOJ's intention to effectuate President Trump's January 21 Executive Order, "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity." As we have explained, the Executive Order interprets diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") and diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility ("DEIA") policies as violating civil rights laws and directs agencies to take enforcement action.

The Memorandum states that the DOJ's Civil Rights Division will "investigate, eliminate, and penalize illegal DEI and DEIA preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities in the private sector and in educational institutions that receive federal funds." The Memorandum further commits to providing a report to the Associate Attorney General, consistent with the Executive Order, detailing "the most egregious and discriminatory DEI and DEIA practitioners in each sector of concern" and proposals for criminal investigations and up to nine potential civil compliance investigations. It states it will provide this report by March 1, 2025.

The Memorandum contains very little detail regarding policies it views as "illegal," but there is one footnote that organizations should note. The footnote states that DOJ is focused on programs that "discriminate, exclude, or divide individuals based on race or sex" and is not intended to prohibit "educational, cultural, or historical observances . . . that celebrate diversity, recognize historical contributions, and promote awareness without engaging in exclusion or discrimination."

The Memorandum also closes with a separate section directed toward educational agencies, colleges, and universities receiving federal funds, stating DOJ's intention to work with the Department of Education to "issue directions" and "pursue actions" regarding compliance with the Supreme Court's 2023 Students for Fair Admissions ("SFFA") decision. As we discussed in our blog post earlier this week, the heightened government scrutiny on higher education creates significant white collar enforcement risk. This new Memorandum further underscores the Trump administration's focus on DEI within higher education institutions as a focus for government enforcement efforts.

Given the complexity and potential legal implications of these executive orders and agency actions, businesses should seek legal guidance to navigate compliance and avoid potential legal challenges. We recommend that you review your current policies, programs, marketing, and communications in light of the ongoing government scrutiny. We are prepared and can provide advice on conducting DEI policy audits, revising employment practices, updating contractual agreements, and preparing for and responding to government investigations. If you have any questions or concerns about the Memorandum, executive orders or their implication for your organization, please contact us.

Originally published by 06 February 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Emily Nash
Emily Nash
Photo of Kenny Peralta
Kenny Peralta
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More