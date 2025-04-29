Preparing Americans For High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs Of The Future (Trump EO Tracker)

Seeks to optimize and target federal investments in workforce development to align with U.S.

Seeks to optimize and target federal investments in workforce development to align with U.S. reindustrialization needs and equip American workers to fill demand for skilled trades and other occupations. The Order requires the Secretaries of Labor, Commerce, and Education to conduct a review of federal workforce development programs and to submit a plan on expanding registered apprenticeships to new industries and occupations to reach and surpass 1 million new active apprentices.

Trump Executive Order - Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future

