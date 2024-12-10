ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Miami-Dade County Leadership Restructuring: Key Updates From Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Gazitua Letelier

Contributor

As Miami-Dade County enters a new era of governance, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has unveiled transformative leadership changes aimed at streamlining operations, addressing community priorities, and preparing for the transition to constitutional offices.
Luis Andre Gazitua

Below are the highlights of the leadership updates, effective January 6, 2025, unless otherwise noted:

Infrastructure and Utilities

Jimmy Morales remains Chief Operating Officer, overseeing:

  • Aviation Department
  • Seaport Department
  • Department of Transit and Mobility (newly created)
  • Department of Public Works (formerly Transportation and Public Works)

Roy Coley, Director of Water and Sewer Department (WASD), will transition to Chief Utilities and Regulatory Services Officer, overseeing:

  • WASD
  • Solid Waste Management
  • Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces

Housing

Alex Ballina, Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, will now report directly to the Mayor. This reflects a heightened focus on housing initiatives, including the expansion of affordable housing through the successful HOMES Program.

Alex Ballina

Administration

Carladenise Edwards, Chief Administrative Officer, will oversee:

  • Office of Management and Budget
  • Information Technology Department
  • Strategic Procurement Department
  • Department of People and Internal Operations (newly created), led by Raymond Hall.

Carladenise Edwards

Public Safety

James Reyes, Chief Public Safety Officer, will lead:

  • Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
  • Corrections and Rehabilitation Department
  • Office of Emergency Management
  • Medical Examiner's Office

The Police Department will transition to a constitutional office under an elected Sheriff.

Human Services

Cathy Burgos, Chief Community Services Officer, will oversee:

  • Animal Services Department
  • Community Action and Human Services
  • Juvenile Services Department
  • Cultural Affairs Department
  • Library System

Mayor Levine Cava stated:
"These leadership changes ensure Miami-Dade County remains well-positioned to deliver critical services and meet the evolving needs of our residents. Together, we will continue to prioritize housing, transportation, public safety, and community well-being."

