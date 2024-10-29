ARTICLE
29 October 2024

Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: CMMC

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

This week's special edition focuses on DOD's final rule formalizing the requirements, assessment processes, and related governance for its Cyber Maturity Model Certification Program (CMMC)...
United States Government, Public Sector
Authors

This week's special edition focuses on DOD's final rule formalizing the requirements, assessment processes, and related governance for its Cyber Maturity Model Certification Program (CMMC), and is hosted by Peter Eyre, Yuan Zhou, and Michael Gruden. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

