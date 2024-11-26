Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: New Administration (Podcast)

This week's special edition focuses on what contractors can expect from the incoming administration relating to contract changes, terminations, possible tariffs, and other similar considerations, and is hosted.

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.

This week's special edition focuses on what contractors can expect from the incoming administration relating to contract changes, terminations, possible tariffs, and other similar considerations, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Steve McBrady. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.