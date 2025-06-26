ARTICLE
OFCCP Extends Enforcement Moratorium For VAHBP Providers Until 2027

Laura A. Mitchell and Nicole Trotta

In a move the Agency reported is designed to maintain healthcare access for active and retired service members and their families, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) has announced a two-year extension to the enforcement moratorium for Veterans Affairs Health Benefits Program (VAHBP) providers. This extension, effective June 11, 2025, will now run through May 7, 2027.

The extended moratorium continues to suspend the enforcement of VAHBP providers' requirement to take affirmative steps to ensure equal opportunity without regard to disability or protected veteran status, obligations typically required of federal contractors and subcontractors. Additionally, VAHBP providers will not be subject to neutral scheduling for compliance evaluations during this period – though all evaluations are currently being held in abeyance.

Presently, the OFCCP retains authority to investigate discrimination complaints filed under Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 503) and the Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA). However, given the current administration's focus on deregulation and the recent proposed budget that would effectively eliminate the OFCCP, this moratorium extension likely reflects the need to address the previous May 2025 expiration date, rather than an indication that the agency is ramping up its activities.

This extension represents the latest in a series of actions dating back to 2014, when the OFCCP first limited its enforcement activities for TRICARE subcontractors in an effort to balance regulatory requirements and veterans' access to healthcare, allowing for more time to consider stakeholder feedback. The moratorium was later expanded to include VAHBP providers. Effective August 31 2020, OFCCP's final rule established that it does not have authority over TRICARE providers. The current moratorium extension provides additional time for the OFCCP to develop sub-regulatory guidance specifically addressing VAHBP providers.

While the extension offers some regulatory relief, VAHBP providers must remain aware that the moratorium does not exempt them from nondiscrimination obligations.

