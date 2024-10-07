Broad Street Brief: City Council Talks Illegal Car Meetups, Rec Center Resources

City Hall

City Council, Police Discuss Methods to Curb Illegal Car Meetups

On Tuesday, the City Council Public Safety and Streets & Services Committees heard testimony from Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) officials about ongoing efforts to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in recent illegal car meetups. The police plan to continue their investigation while exploring new strategies to prevent future incidents, such as creating a "rogues gallery" of participants and enhancing traffic regulations in affected areas.

Recreation Center Employees Detail Stressful, Dangerous Working Conditions

Philadelphia recreation center workers testified before the City Council Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Committee about being severely understaffed and under-resourced, highlighting safety concerns and challenging working conditions. Council members committed to exploring solutions.

Upcoming Committee Hearings

· The Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 8 at 2 p.m. to discuss and hear testimony regarding the proposed application deadline extension for the homestead exemption, the proposed implementation of an informal real estate tax assessment appeal process, and the proposed extension of certain benefits within Keystone Opportunity Zones, Economic Development Districts, and Strategic Development Areas.

Around Town

PA Supreme Court Blocks Senate Impeachment Trial of DA Krasner

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled last week that the state Senate cannot hold a trial on impeachment charges against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, effectively ending impeachment efforts.

Philadelphia Port Workers Among Those Striking Across East, Gulf Coasts

Port workers across the East and Gulf coasts, including the Port of Philadelphia, are on strike for the first time in nearly 50 years, halting operations at 36 ports and potentially impacting product availability.

Deadline to Appeal Property Assessment Approaches

Philadelphia homeowners have until Monday, October 7 to appeal their property assessments, which increased by an average of 23% since 2022, potentially lowering their tax bills.

Center City Office Buildings Lose More Than $1B in Value

Philadelphia's Center City office buildings have lost more than $1 billion in assessed value due to high vacancies, threatening the City's tax revenue from property, food, and wage taxes. The decline is driven by a shift toward hybrid work, with many companies choosing to downsize their office space.

Transit Leaders Urge State Lawmakers for Funding to Avoid Service Cuts

A bipartisan coalition of Pennsylvania unions, business leaders, and transit officials are calling on state lawmakers to pass a transportation funding bill before the legislature adjourns. SEPTA and other public transit agencies across the commonwealth face potential service cuts without immediate state funding.

Rate of Overdose Deaths Decreases, Racial Disparities Persist

While Philadelphia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths for the first time in five years, death rates among Black men have risen significantly — a concerning trend in racial health disparities also seen nationally.

Wawa Declared Best Convenience Store in the U.S.

Philadelphia perennial favorite Wawa has been named the best convenience store in the U.S. according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, recognized for its exceptional food offerings as it expands into new markets.

Election Update

Philadelphia Working-Class Voters Increasingly Choosing Republicans

Working-class voters in Philadelphia, traditionally a Democratic stronghold, are increasingly shifting toward Republicans, particularly in areas with high poverty rates. This trend presents a significant challenge for Vice President Kamala Harris as she campaigns for the presidency, with her success in Pennsylvania potentially hinging on evolving voter dynamics.

Some Philadelphia Mail Ballots Sent With Sealed Envelopes

Some Philadelphia voters report that they received mail ballot envelopes that were already sealed, but they can still vote by requesting new envelopes or carefully opening and taping the sealed ones. The issue does not affect all voters, and ballots returned with taped envelopes will still be counted.

New State House Members Sworn in Following Special Elections

Philadelphia-area state Representatives Keith Harris and Andre Carroll were sworn in on Monday, becoming the newest members of the Pennsylvania state House and helping Democrats maintain a slim one-seat majority in the chamber. While all 203 state House seats are up for reelection this November, Reps. Harris and Carroll are running unopposed.

