3 October 2024

Fastest 5 Minutes: OTAs, Consulting, SAM (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a proposed rule updating the regulations relating to Other Transaction Agreements - specifically for prototype and production projects...
United States Government, Public Sector
Authors

This week's episode covers a proposed rule updating the regulations relating to Other Transaction Agreements - specifically for prototype and production projects, a DoD proposed rule implementing Section 812 of the NDAA for FY24 relating to contracting for consulting services, and a bid protest decision regarding the FAR's continuous SAM registration requirement, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

