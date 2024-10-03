Fastest 5 Minutes: OTAs, Consulting, SAM (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a proposed rule updating the regulations relating to Other Transaction Agreements - specifically for prototype and production projects, a DoD proposed rule implementing Section 812 of the NDAA for FY24 relating to contracting for consulting services, and a bid protest decision regarding the FAR's continuous SAM registration requirement, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.