ARTICLE
24 September 2024

Navigating Government Contracts: Diana Shaw On Oversight And Whistleblower Protections (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Diana Shaw, a partner in Wiley's White Collar and Government Investigations practice, who shares insights from her experience as a former Acting Inspector General for the U.S.
United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Photo of Craig Smith
Photo of Brian Walsh
Authors

In this episode, Diana Shaw, a partner in Wiley's White Collar and Government Investigations practice, who shares insights from her experience as a former Acting Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State. Diana also highlights recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement actions related to non-disclosure terms of subcontract and supplier agreements. And Diana previews an upcoming Inspector General panel that will address oversight trends and contractor engagement strategies.

Wiley Government Contracts · Navigating Government Contracts: Diana Shaw on Oversight and Whistleblower Protections

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Diana R. Shaw
Photo of Craig Smith
Craig Smith
Photo of Brian Walsh
Brian Walsh
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More