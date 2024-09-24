Navigating Government Contracts: Diana Shaw On Oversight And Whistleblower Protections (Podcast)

In this episode, Diana Shaw, a partner in Wiley's White Collar and Government Investigations practice, who shares insights from her experience as a former Acting Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State. Diana also highlights recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement actions related to non-disclosure terms of subcontract and supplier agreements. And Diana previews an upcoming Inspector General panel that will address oversight trends and contractor engagement strategies.

self

Wiley Government Contracts · Navigating Government Contracts: Diana Shaw on Oversight and Whistleblower Protections

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.