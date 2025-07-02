HBO's Succession S2 E9 "DC" – What The Episode Gets Right & Wrong About Congressional Investigations (Podcast)

self Political Law · HBO's Succession S2 E9 "DC" – What the Episode Gets Right & Wrong About Congressional Investigations

In this podcast, Wiley Rein attorney Lukman Azeez discusses the latest episode of HBO's hit show, Succession, and what the episode gets "right" and what the episode gets "wrong" about congressional investigations. They also share their observations of key Washington, DC scenes in the episode.

There are spoilers in this podcast, so please beware!

