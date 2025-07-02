A Breakdown Of The Biden-Harris Transition Ethics Plan (Podcast)

self Political Law · A Breakdown of the Biden-Harris Transition Ethics Plan

Election Law and Government Ethics of counsel Rob Walker and associate Hannah Miller discuss the Biden-Harris transition ethics plan and changes to government ethics and lobbying regulation that Candidate Joe Biden has pledged to put in place or pursue if the Biden-Harris team wins the 2020 Election.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.