ARTICLE
9 February 2026

TPS For Haiti & Venezuela: Where Things Stand Now

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
On January 28, 2026, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision addressing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) actions related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti and Venezuela.
Worldwide Immigration
Dawn Lurie,Alexander J. Madrak, and Selene Malench
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance and Consumer Protection topic(s)

On January 28, 2026, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision addressing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) actions related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti and Venezuela. As of now, the decision does not change current TPS or work authorization expiration dates – there are no new extensions and no early terminations. That said, a District Court judge in Washington D.C. is expected to rule any day now on a separate request to pause the termination of TPS protections for Haiti.

When Does TPS-Related Work Authorization Documentation Expire?

Haiti: TPS-related work authorization remains valid through February 3, 2026.

Venezuela: TPS-related work authorization has ended for most TPS Venezuela beneficiaries. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has noted that TPS beneficiaries who received TPS-related employment authorization documents (EADs), Forms I-797, Notices of Action, and Forms I-94 issued with October 2, 2026, expiration dates on or before February 5, 2025 will maintain work authorization and their documentation will remain valid until October 2, 2026, pursuant to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California's order dated May 30, 2025. This does not impact the large majority of TPS Venezuela recipients whose work authorization has ended.

What Should Employers Do Now?

For TPS Haiti, employers should continue to plan to reverify their TPS Haiti workforce by February 3, 2026. No additional employer action is required based on the court decision. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will advise if there are further updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Dawn Lurie
Dawn Lurie
Person photo placeholder
Alexander J. Madrak
Person photo placeholder
Selene Malench
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More