USCIS Issues Updated Guidance On Terminated Venezuela TPS Following SCOTUS Decision

USCIS has issued updated guidance following the U.S. Supreme Court's May 19, 2025, decision to grant the Justice Department's emergency request to lift a March 31 California district court order halting DHS's termination of Venezuela TPS.

The status of work authorization documents and TPS are as follows:

1. For individuals who registered under the 2023 Venezuela TPS designation, work authorization documents expired April 2, 2025, and TPS expired April 7, 2025. However, individuals who received work authorization documents or approval notices on or before Feb. 5, 2025, with an expiration date of Oct. 2, 2026, will retain TPS, and their documentation (including work authorization documents) will remain valid pending resolution of a lawsuit filed by the National TPS Alliance in California district court to prevent termination of the Venezuela TPS program.

2. For individuals who registered under the 2021 Venezuela TPS designation, work authorization documents expired March 10, 2025, and TPS is extended through Sept. 10, 2025.

Employers should review their I-9 records to determine whether they have impacted employees. Jackson Lewis attorneys are available to answer questions about I-9 review and best practices in light of the USCIS guidance.

