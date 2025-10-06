Understanding The Recent Changes To The U.S. Citizenship Process

The journey to U.S. citizenship is a milestone for many immigrants and their families.

The journey to U.S. citizenship is a milestone for many immigrants and their families. It represents stability, opportunity, and full participation in civic life. But the rules of the process have been shifting in recent months. Under the current administration, several key changes have been introduced that make naturalization more rigorous and, for many applicants, more complex.

Three recent areas in particular deserve close attention: the return of neighborhood checks, a stricter standard for good moral character, and a revised naturalization exam. Each of these changes has important implications for those preparing to take the final step toward becoming a U.S. citizen.

In this blog, we'll explore each of the three changes and how they could affect foreign nationals applying for U.S. citizenship.

The return of neighborhood checks

For many years, neighborhood checks were a part of the citizenship process. Officers from the applicable immigration agencies would visit an applicant's neighborhood, contact employers, or speak with coworkers to verify whether the foreign national truly lived where they claimed and whether they were of “good moral character.” However, these checks were eventually waived for the citizenship application process in the early 1990s.

That is no longer the case. USCIS rescinded the waiver and directed officers in late August to once again use neighborhood investigations on a case-by-case basis. This means applicants should not be surprised if their neighbors, coworkers, or community members are contacted as part of the evaluation.

The return of neighborhood checks introduces uncertainty and potential delays into the naturalization process. Applicants who present strong evidence may avoid an in-depth investigation, but others could face additional scrutiny.

‘Good Moral Character' evaluation: A higher and more subjective standard

The requirement to demonstrate “good moral character” has always been part of the naturalization process. Traditionally, this has meant avoiding disqualifying behavior such as certain criminal convictions or false testimony. The focus was largely on the absence of negative factors. Alongside this, officers would check for compliance with basic civic responsibilities, such as staying current on tax filings and payments, and, if applicable, being up to date with child support obligations.

Under new guidance issued in mid-August, USCIS officers are now directed to take a broader and more rigorous view. Rather than simply checking whether an applicant has avoided misconduct, officers are now instructed to evaluate if the applicant has demonstrated “positive” qualities that contribute to society. Community involvement, volunteer work, consistent employment and civic participation may all be considered as evidence of positive moral character.

Another important aspect of the guidance is that USCIS officers are now directed to focus greater attention on any behavior or act committed by the applicant beyond the traditional permanent and conditional bars to a finding of good moral character that are outlined in the USCIS Policy Manual.

This change has two important consequences. First, the standard is more subjective. Two applicants with similar histories may receive different evaluations depending on the discretion of the officer. Second, it raises the bar: applicants should not assume that “no criminal record” will be sufficient. Instead, they should be prepared to show how they have been contributing members of their community.

Applicants for naturalization should make sure that they do not have any permanent or conditional bars to naturalization. Additionally, they should ensure that they up-to-date with all tax filings, that tax filings were completed with the appropriate filing status (i.e. married, single, head of household), and provide proof that they have paid all taxes owed before filing. Applicants with any criminal record, including those with traffic violations should speak with an immigration attorney before filing for naturalization.

The updated naturalization exam

Every naturalization applicant must complete an exam that demonstrates knowledge of U.S. history and government, as well as basic proficiency in English. Beginning October 20, 2025, a new version of the test will take effect.

The most significant change is the expansion of the civics portion of the test. The pool of possible civics questions will grow from 100 to 128. Applicants will now be asked up to 20 questions during the interview, rather than 10, and must answer at least 12 correctly in order to pass.

The English portion of the test, where reading, writing and speaking are assessed, remains in place but USCIS has indicated that there will be closer scrutiny of exceptions and waivers.

The new version of the naturalization exam is very similar to the test format introduced during the first Trump administration in 2020. USCIS eventually reverted back to an earlier version of the exam in early 2021, shortly after President Joe Biden took office.

What these changes mean for citizenship applicants

Together, these three changes represent a significant shift in the citizenship process. Neighborhood checks may lengthen processing times and add unpredictability. A stricter view of good moral character may require applicants to affirmatively demonstrate positive contributions. Meanwhile, a more challenging naturalization exam increases the preparation required to succeed.

These latest changes may feel overwhelming for some. But, for most, they by no means close the door on U.S. citizenship. The legal requirements for naturalization have not changed, and the dream of U.S. citizenship remains fully attainable. The government's emphasis on “good moral character” simply means showing that you are a responsible and contributing member of society for your family and community — whether by working, supporting dependents, or through the vital work of being a homemaker.

Likewise, the updates to the English and civics tests are not fundamental; in fact, the civics test now allows more missed questions while still passing, and the results remain only pass/fail. If you meet the eligibility criteria, you have every right to apply, and at Garfinkel Immigration we are here to support you and help make that dream a reality.

Foreign nationals who are considering applying for U.S. citizenship should consult with experienced immigration counsel to discuss the process as a whole and how the recent changes could affect them.

