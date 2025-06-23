ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Immigration Sweeps And Employer Strategy: Prioritizing Workplace Safety Amid Enforcement (Podcast)

United States Immigration
Jorge R. Lopez and Bruce Buchanan
Jorge Lopez and Bruce Buchanan unpack the evolving landscape of immigration enforcement, focusing on the rise of workplace "sweeps" by ICE (i.e., U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)). They break down the differences between administrative warrants, judicial search warrants, and "knock and talk" tactics—highlighting information to help employers in planning for their response.

The conversation emphasizes the importance of having a proactive plan of action, training frontline staff, and prioritizing workplace safety during enforcement encounters. With real-world insights and practical guidance, this episode equips employers to make informed decisions, discusses ideas to help protect their workforce, and maintain compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Authors
Photo of Jorge R. Lopez
Jorge R. Lopez
Photo of Bruce Buchanan
Bruce Buchanan
