ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Annual Asylum Fee – What You Need To Know

SR
Santos Lloyd Law Firm

Contributor

Santos Lloyd Law Firm logo

Founded with a commitment to excellence, Santos Lloyd Law Firm, PC is a full-service immigration law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families worldwide. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with satellite offices in Beverly Hills, San Diego, and Orlando, we provide specialized solutions for permanent residence and non-immigrant visas. Our diverse clientele benefits from our client-centered approach and unwavering integrity. At Santos Lloyd, we prioritize diversity, commitment, and sustainability in all aspects of our practice. Our mission is to lead in business, sports, entertainment, and family immigration solutions across the U.S. and globally, delivering timely and effective services.

Explore Firm Details
Under the new regulation, if a person filed or files Form I-589, Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal after October 1, 2024, and the application remains pending...
United States Immigration
Denice Flores
Santos Lloyd Law Firm are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries

Under the new regulation, if a person filed or files Form I-589, Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal after October 1, 2024, and the application remains pending with USCIS for 365 days, the applicant must pay an Annual Asylum Fee (AAF) on the one-year anniversary of his or her filing date.

Asylum seekers must pay an annual $100.00 fee every year their case remains pending. Unlike many other immigration fees, there are no waivers or exemptions available.

  • The annual asylum fee is triggered once your asylum application has been pending for 365 days or 1 year.
  • USCIS will notify applicants when payment is due, and fees must be paid electronically through the USCIS online system.
  • For individuals in removal proceedings, the fee must be paid through the EOIR Payment Portal.
  • Missing a payment could result in your application being deemed abandoned or dismissed.

If you or someone you know is applying for asylum, please consult with an immigration attorney to ensure compliance with these new rules and to safeguard your case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Denice Flores
Denice Flores
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More