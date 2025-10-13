Annual Asylum Fee – What You Need To Know

Under the new regulation, if a person filed or files Form I-589, Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal after October 1, 2024, and the application remains pending with USCIS for 365 days, the applicant must pay an Annual Asylum Fee (AAF) on the one-year anniversary of his or her filing date.

Asylum seekers must pay an annual $100.00 fee every year their case remains pending. Unlike many other immigration fees, there are no waivers or exemptions available.

The annual asylum fee is triggered once your asylum application has been pending for 365 days or 1 year.

USCIS will notify applicants when payment is due, and fees must be paid electronically through the USCIS online system.

For individuals in removal proceedings, the fee must be paid through the EOIR Payment Portal.

Missing a payment could result in your application being deemed abandoned or dismissed.

If you or someone you know is applying for asylum, please consult with an immigration attorney to ensure compliance with these new rules and to safeguard your case.

