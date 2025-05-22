DHS: E-Verify System Error May Require Employer Correction

Employers that received a Final Nonconfirmation (FNC) result from E-Verify for certain cases between April 9 and May 5, 2025, may have to take corrective action due to a recently reported system error.

Background on the E-Verify System Error

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on May 19, 2025, that E-Verify experienced a technical issue with Social Security Administration (SSA) mismatch cases, which were referred between April 9 and May 5, 2025, to resolve a tentative nonconfirmation (TNC). This included cases with dual SSA and DHS mismatches if the employee visited an SSA field office to resolve the issue but did not contact DHS.

As a result, some cases may have incorrectly received a FNC result even after the employee took appropriate steps to resolve their TNCs at an SSA office. This error may falsely indicate that an employee is not authorized to work even though they followed the resolution process as required.

Employer Action May Be Required

According to DHS, if an employer received an FNC for an E-Verify case referred between April 9 and May 5, 2025, where the mismatch involved the SSA, or both the SSA and DHS:

For affected cases, do not take adverse action and do not terminate the employee based on the FNC result.

Create a new E-Verify case for the affected employee.

If a new E-Verify case was created and it received an Employment Authorized result, no further action is needed.

Additionally, DHS notified employers that the "E-Verify Needs More Time" status message may remain visible longer than usual for these cases.

