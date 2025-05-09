ARTICLE
9 May 2025

ICE Agents Conduct Surprise Visits To D.C. Restaurants Amid Ongoing Crackdown

GY
On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted unannounced visits to restaurants across Washington, D.C., requesting I-9 employment verification...
United States Immigration
On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted unannounced visits to restaurants across Washington, D.C., requesting I-9 employment verification forms from staff. Reports indicate that more restaurant visits by ICE agents are reportedly scheduled to take place on Wednesday as part of a continued enforcement effort targeting businesses suspected of employing undocumented workers.

The sweep appears to be part of a broader strategy under the Trump administration aimed at curbing undocumented labor in industries such as hospitality, which heavily rely on immigrant workers. While ICE officials have not publicly commented on the operation, several restaurant owners and employees have expressed confusion and concern over the surprise visits. Industry groups, including the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), have condemned the approach as disruptive and harmful to workers and businesses alike.

The following 12 restaurants were reported by the press to have been visited by ICE agents:

  • Millie's (Spring Valley)
  • Pupatella (Dupont Circle)
  • Chef Geoff's (Northwest D.C.)
  • Chang Chang (Downtown)
  • Ghostburger (Shaw)
  • Zeppelin (Shaw)
  • Lauriol Plaza (Dupont Circle)
  • Jaleo (Gallery Place)
  • Clyde's (Georgetown)
  • Call Your Mother (Georgia Avenue)
  • Santa Rosa (Capitol Hill)
  • Al Dente (New Mexico Avenue NW)

In most cases, ICE agents reportedly entered the premises and issued notices of inspection (NOIs), requesting documentation without making arrests or detaining staff. The visits nonetheless sparked anxiety among employees and managers, many of whom were uncertain about their legal responsibilities or how to respond. Advocacy groups are encouraging workers and employers to educate themselves on their rights during such encounters and to seek legal guidance if needed.

This operation has added new urgency to long-standing debates over immigration enforcement, labor rights, and the responsibilities of business owners. As ICE reportedly plans additional visits, Washington's restaurant industry is bracing for further disruption. Legal and immigrant rights organizations continue to mobilize resources to support affected individuals and offer training on how to respond to enforcement actions.

Earlier this year, GYH held several free employer compliance and 'know your rights' presentations, specifically geared towards the hospitality industry. View a recording of our webinar (co-sponsored by RAMW), as well as other I-9 compliance resources here.

