Court Order Temporarily Halts TPS Termination For Venezuelans, Extends Work Authorization Dates

The termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans was temporarily halted by a court order on March 31, 2025. This order postpones the original expiration dates, extending work authorization documents (EADs) to April 2, 2026, for those under the 2023 designation and to Sept. 10, 2025, for those under the 2021 designation. The court's decision is based on a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to end TPS for Venezuelans.

