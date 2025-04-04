Navigating The Termination Of CHNV Parole Programs: Insights On I-9 Reverification And INA Compliance For Employers

On March 25, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the termination of the parole processes for citizens or nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV parole programs). This decision will affect employers who must navigate the employment eligibility of affected individuals while ensuring compliance with anti-discrimination provisions outlined in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). The termination of these programs means that any parole status and employment authorization derived through CHNV parole programs will end by April 24, 2025. Employers must take steps to manage the reverification of affected employees' employment eligibility without engaging in discriminatory practices.

Understanding the Challenges

As part of the CHNV parole programs, employment authorization documents (EADs) issued to beneficiaries bear the category code (C)(11). However, this code is not exclusive to CHNV beneficiaries, making identification difficult. Additionally, some CHNV beneficiaries may have updated their Forms I-9 with EADs that have validity dates extending beyond April 24, 2025. Employers who wish to ensure compliance face a complex challenge: how to identify affected employees for reverification without inadvertently violating the INA's anti-discrimination provisions.

Employers who complete and retain paper I-9 forms, do not keep copies of identity and employment authorization documents, and do not participate in E-Verify may find the process particularly challenging. Sorting and extracting Forms I-9 based on "Foreign Passport and Country of Issuance" in Section 1, or by identifying Forms I-9 listing EADs in Section 2, may result in List A displaying overly broad findings, as these methods may capture individuals who are not CHNV beneficiaries and who hold valid employment eligibility.

Legal Compliance Considerations

The INA's anti-discrimination provisions, particularly 8 USC § 1324b(a)(1)(A) and (a)(6), prohibit employers from treating employees differently based on citizenship, immigration status, or national origin. Employers are also prohibited from requesting additional or different documentation from employees based on these factors. The Department of Justice's Immigrant and Employee Rights (IER) Section, formerly the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), has emphasized that employers should avoid making employment decisions—including reverification processes—based on an employee's citizenship, immigration status, or national origin.

In the meantime, employers should consider:

Maintaining thorough records of the reverification process to demonstrate compliance with federal requirements and anti-discrimination provisions. Conducting internal audits to ensure that no employees are treated differently based on citizenship, immigration status, or national origin during the reverification process. Providing training to HR personnel and compliance teams on how to handle reverification without violating INA provisions, emphasizing the importance of treating all employees consistently and fairly. Tracking the expiration dates of employees whose employment eligibility needs to be reverified. Notifying affected employees of their upcoming need to provide updated documentation, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status. Do not request specific documents or additional information beyond what is required.

Key Takeaways

This issue represents new territory which has not been thoroughly analyzed or reviewed to date by authorities. IER technical guidance may be forthcoming on what U.S. employers should do if a particular classification of employment eligibility is suddenly terminated by the government, but some beneficiaries in that classification have updated their Forms I-9 with employment authorization validity dates that go beyond the termination date (April 24, 2025).

