Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 12 | I-9 Compliance: Protecting Your Business In A Changing Regulatory Landscape (Podcast)

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast Immigration Insights Series, Kate Kalmykov and Miriam Thompson delve into the topic of I-9 compliance, a concern for employers in light of evolving government regulations and enforcement priorities.

From understanding the basics of the I-9 form and its completion requirements to navigating E-Verify, electronic systems, audits, and penalties, the discussion provides actionable insights for employers seeking to avoid costly mistakes.

Miriam also shares key strategies for preparing for ICE raids, addressing tentative non-confirmations, and ensuring compliance during mergers and acquisitions.

Whether you're a small business or a multinational corporation, this episode equips you with the tools to strengthen your I-9 processes and help ensure your organization is compliant in today's enforcement climate.

