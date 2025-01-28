ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
United States Immigration
Summary

Effective February 19, 2025, no department or agency of the U.S. government shall issue documents recognizing U.S. citizenship, or accept documents issued by State, local, or other governments or authorities purporting to recognize U.S. citizenship, to persons when their mother was unlawfully present in the U.S. and their father was not a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident at the time of their birth; or when their mother's presence in the U.S. was temporary, including when visiting the U.S. under the Visa Waiver Program or visiting on a student, work, or tourist visa, and their father was not a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident at the time of their birth.

Additional Documentation

