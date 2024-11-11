Support And Advocacy Following The U.S. Election Results

As we all process the results of the U.S. Presidential and Congressional election, we understand that both employers and individuals have questions and concerns about what comes next in regard to the future of immigration benefits and policy. Immigration took center stage in Donald Trump's re-election campaign, and we anticipate that the new administration will make impactful policy changes immediately after inauguration using executive action, intra-agency directives, policy memorandum, and even Congressional action.

As a law firm, Green and Spiegel prides itself on zealous representation of foreign nationals who come to our country to work for U.S. employers, build businesses, reunite with family, and escape violence or hardship abroad. We fundamentally believe this diversity adds immense value to our communities, our economy, and our nation.

Today, we affirm this commitment. Our experienced team will continue to advocate on your behalf, no matter how policies may evolve. From employment-based immigration to federal litigation, deportation defense, and creative solutions to protect status, we are ready to assist you as we navigate these changes. Whether you are seeking temporary protected status, navigating employment-related issues, or need assistance at the southern border, we are prepared to stand by your side.

Although we may not have all the answers today, we are here to fight for your rights and provide the resources you need. Together, we will continue to find solutions in a pragmatic and thoughtful manner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.