U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an update to its policy on Ukrainian employees with parole, stating that E-Verify employers should not create a case in E-Verify for re-paroled employees unless they are newly hired.

USCIS had announced previously that beginning February 27, 2024, certain Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members displaced by the Russian invasion and paroled into the United States can request an extension of parole (re-parole) for up to two additional years.

USCIS said that parolees who are approved by USCIS for re-parole should print a copy of their electronic Form I-94, Arrival/Departure Record, from the CBP I-94 website. An unexpired Form I-94 that shows a class of admission of "UHP" and a most recent date of entry on or before September 30, 2024, is an acceptable document that temporarily shows identity and employment authorization for up to 90 days, USCIS said: "These employees should provide a printed Form I-94 if they are newly hired employees or during reverification on Form I-9."

USCIS also released a reminder with additional details about which Ukrainian parolees and immediate family members are employment-authorized incident to parole.

