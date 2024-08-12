Biden Administration Grants 18-Month Removal Relief For Certain Lebanese

President Joe Biden on July 26, 2024, granted Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for certain Lebanese nationals for 18 months due to the humanitarian conditions in southern Lebanon created by the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. To be eligible, the Lebanese national must have been in the United States as of July 26, 2024, and not voluntarily returned to Lebanon after July 26, 2024. They must also meet the general admissibility requirements.

This presidential action reportedly will affect approximately 12,000 Lebanese nationals who are currently in the United States, including 1,700 students.

President Biden also directed the Department of Homeland Security to take the steps necessary to authorize employment for those eligible for Lebanese DED and to consider suspending regulatory requirements for Lebanese F-1 students who may be suffering from economic hardship due to the conditions in their home country.

It is in the president's discretion to authorize DED as part of his constitutional power to conduct foreign relations. DED is not a specific immigration status; however, individuals covered by DED are not subject to removal from the United States for the designated period of time.

Instructions on how to apply for employment authorization and possible travel authorization will be in the Federal Register.

Lebanon joins the list of countries that have been designated for DED: Liberia, Hong Kong, and Palestine.

Jackson Lewis attorneys are available to assist and advise about DED, temporary protected status, or TPS, and other humanitarian parole processes.

