USCIS Begins Announcing H-1B Registration Selections For FY 2026

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has begun notifying petitioners of selected registrations for this year's H-1B cap lottery. This marks a pivotal step in the FY 2026 H-1B visa process, as registrants who have been selected are now eligible to proceed with filing their H-1B cap-subject petitions on April 1 (earliest date).

The H-1B program remains one of the most sought-after avenues for U.S. employers to hire highly skilled foreign professionals in specialized fields such as technology, engineering, health care, and others. This year's process follows the electronic registration system implemented by USCIS, which streamlines the initial stage of the H-1B lottery by allowing employers to submit registrations electronically for a chance to be considered in the cap selection.

For those whose registrations have been selected, the next step is to prepare and submit a complete H-1B petition to USCIS within the designated filing period. Petitioners are encouraged to ensure that all required documentation is accurate and submitted in a timely manner to avoid delays or denials.

For those whose registrations were not selected, USCIS may hold additional lotteries if the agency determines that it has not received enough petitions to meet the annual H-1B cap. Petitioners should monitor updates from USCIS in the coming months.

Employers and registrants may review their accounts on the USCIS online portal to check the status of their registrations. Notifications of selection are being issued electronically, and selected registrants will see their status updated to "Selected." Those who have not been selected will see a status of "Not Selected" once the selection period has concluded.

The H-1B visa process is an opportunity for U.S. employers to address skills gaps and access global talent, but it is also a highly competitive process. Those with questions about preparing a petition or navigating next steps should consider consulting with an experienced immigration attorney or advisor to ensure compliance and maximize their chances of success.

For more information about the H-1B program and updates from USCIS, visit the official USCIS H-1B Cap Season webpage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.