USCIS Updates Form I-9 Expiration Date

USCIS has updated the Aug. 1, 2023, edition of its Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, solely to extend the expiration date from July 31, 2026, to May 31, 2027.

What should employers do?

Employers must be using the Aug. 1, 2023, edition of the form.

The Aug. 1, 2023, edition now has two different versions with two different expiration dates: July 31, 2026 or May 31, 2027 – either of which can be used until its expiration date.

The form currently available for download from USCIS has the later May 31, 2027, expiration.

While either form may be used until its expiration date, switching over to the new form sooner rather than later is encouraged. USCIS is particularly reminding employers who use electronic Form I-9 systems to update to the new version as soon as possible to ensure the new form is in use by July 31, 2026.

