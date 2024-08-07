ARTICLE
7 August 2024

USCIS Seeks Comments On Revisions To Application For Employment Authorization

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) seeks additional comments on its revisions to Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. Comments are due by August 12, 2024.

The notice states that instead of going to a Social Security Office, an applicant for work authorization can now apply for a Social Security Number (SSN) and Social Security card using Form I-765. If the relevant data elements are filled out, USCIS will send the applicant's information to the Social Security Administration (SSA) upon approval of the employment authorization request. If the applicant already has an SSN and requested a Social Security card on Form I-765, SSA will issue a replacement SSN card.

