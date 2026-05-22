United States: Keeping Up Tradition: Director Woodcock’s Signals A Continuation Of Recent Enforcement Priorities

One week into the role, new Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Enforcement Director David Woodcock used his first public remarks to reinforce the enforcement tone set by Chairman Atkins: “quality over quantity”...

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One week into the role, new Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Enforcement Director David Woodcock used his first public remarks to reinforce the enforcement tone set by Chairman Atkins: “quality over quantity” and “back to basics.”

Key takeaways include:

Focus on Fraud and Investor Harm

Director Woodcock said that Enforcement will remain focused on “protecting investors and safeguarding markets from real harm.” Referring to representative cases from the past year, he underscored a continued emphasis on traditional fraud, including:

Offering frauds and Ponzi schemes, especially where there is significant retail investor loss

Financial reporting, internal accounting controls, and disclosure violations

Insider trading, market manipulation, and individual accountability

Special Attention to Private Markets

Private funds featured prominently. Director Woodcock highlighted risks related to valuation, fees and expenses, conflicts of interest, and liquidity and suitability concerns. He also flagged ongoing monitoring of private credit, following its rapid expansion, and “active” enforcement related to investment advisers.

Cross-Border and Retail Fraud Are Structural Priorities

Two organizational signals stand out. First, Director Woodcock praised the SEC’s newly established Cross-Border Task Force and its focus on targeting international schemes and gatekeepers. Second, he previewed the reinstatement of the Retail Fraud Working Group, focused on retail investor protection and coordination with federal and state partners.

Cooperation and Engagement

Director Woodcock noted the Commission “recognizes the difference” between “honest mistakes” that do not harm investors and fraudulent conduct. The Commission’s “remedies will be calibrated accordingly.”

He also suggested that a firm’s engagement with the Division may affect outcomes, encouraging early, serious, and candid dialogue in the pre-enforcement stage: “The days when a subpoena was our primary tool of communication are behind us.”

Bottom Line

Director Woodcock’s opening remarks, consistent with the model articulated by this Commission, indicate a more selective, traditional enforcement approach focused on the most consequential matters. His speech suggests that the industry can expect fewer boundary-pushing cases and greater attention to traditional theories executed with discipline and coordination with federal, state, and foreign counterparts where appropriate. Timely, credible engagement with the SEC may carry increasing weight, and companies may be able to shape outcomes early in the process.

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