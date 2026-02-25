ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Alternative Data's Integration Into AI Fuels New Opportunities And Challenges

LS
Lowenstein Sandler

Contributor

Lowenstein Sandler logo

Lowenstein Sandler LLP is a national law firm with over 400 lawyers based in New York, Palo Alto, Roseland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. We represent clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strength in the areas of technology, life sciences, and investment funds.

Explore Firm Details
As the integration of alternative data with artificial intelligence (AI) systems accelerates, investment firms are experiencing both expanded opportunity and heightened responsibility.
United States Finance and Banking
Scott H. Moss,Boris Liberman, and George Danenhauer

As the integration of alternative data with artificial intelligence (AI) systems accelerates, investment firms are experiencing both expanded opportunity and heightened responsibility.

AI is proving highly beneficial in surfacing new signals, streamlining research, and unlocking new sources of
alpha from complex, high‑velocity datasets. At the same time, its use is heightening firms' exposure to model risk, governance gaps, and evolving data rights—requiring firms to implement disciplined controls, auditable decisioning, and a clear data provenance strategy to effectively translate innovation into durable performance.

These conclusions are based on Lowenstein Sandler's latest survey of investment advisers at private fund managers (private equity firms, hedge fund managers, and venture capital firms). Since 2019, the firm has conducted an annual survey (except in 2020) to understand the role of alternative data in the investment community. Now a global market estimated at over $15 billion, alternative data includes forms of information not contained in company filings, press releases, analyst reports, or other traditional sources, such as credit card transactions, satellite imagery, and mobile device data.

Results from the latest survey suggest the popularity of alternative data continues to grow. The percentage of respondents currently using alternative data reached 90 percent, up from 67 percent last year and 62 percent in 2023. Only 4 percent of respondents indicated that private fund managers do not expect to use alternative data in the future. Moreover, over two-thirds of respondents reported having alternative data budgets exceeding $1 million.

Access Alternative Data's Integration into AI Fuels New Opportunities and Challenges.

Click here to view the full article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Scott H. Moss
Scott H. Moss
Photo of Boris Liberman
Boris Liberman
Photo of George Danenhauer
George Danenhauer
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More