Ten Minute Interview: Investment Professionals And Family Offices (Video)

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Evan Stone, partner and member of our Fund Formation and Investment Management group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss the relationship between investment professionals and family offices. During this session, Evan shares insights into typical family office structures, operational challenges, and the regulatory implications when a family office fails to maintain its independence and acts as a commercial advisor.

