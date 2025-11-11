Oklahoma Issues Memo Detailing New Digital Asset Kiosk Licensing Requirements

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.

On October 15, the Oklahoma State Banking Department issued a memo detailing new licensing and compliance obligations for digital kiosk operators. The memo details the requirements under Senate Bill 1083, enacted in May under the Oklahoma Financial Reporting Act, which became effecting on November 1, 2025.

The new framework requires all digital asset kiosk operators to be licensed as money transmitters and establishes detailed reporting, disclosure, and consumer-protection standards.Specifically, the Department outlined the following obligations:

Licensing and reporting requirements. Operators must obtain a money transmitter license, provide advance notice to the department before installing or relocating any kiosk, and submit quarterly reports identifying each kiosk's location and operating status.They must also maintain a $500,000 surety bond and pay a $50 fee per kiosk location.

Fraud prevention and compliance programs. Operators must implement blockchain analytics to detect fraudulent wallets, adopt a written anti-fraud policy, and employ a full-time compliance officer.Refunds are required for new customers defrauded within 72 hours of their first transaction and for certain existing customers who report fraud within fourteen days.

Transaction and service limitations. Daily transactions for new customers are capped at $2,000, and total fees and charges per transaction cannot exceed fifteen percent of the transaction amount. Operators must provide live customer support Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Central Time.

Putting It Into Practice: Several states have recently enacted laws regulating digital asset kiosks, with Oklahoma joining the list through its new licensing and compliance framework (previously discussed here and here). Similar efforts are expected elsewhere as regulators respond to rising fraud concerns tied to cash-to-crypto transactions. Kiosk operators and money transmitters should take stock of where their devices operate, evaluate compliance with existing state licensing laws, and prepare to adjust disclosures, reporting, and refund procedures as new requirements take effect across jurisdictions.

