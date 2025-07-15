ARTICLE
15 July 2025

Dan Hunter In Hedge Fund Alert On The Increase In Break Fees And Spinout Agreements

SR
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Contributor

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP logo
With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel comprises legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
In the competitive landscape for top investment professionals, negotiations between star portfolio managers and major hedge fund operators are increasingly focused...
United States Finance and Banking
Daniel F. Hunter
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the competitive landscape for top investment professionals, negotiations between star portfolio managers and major hedge fund operators are increasingly focused on securing protection clauses against broken promises and guarantees related to spinouts.

Dan Hunter, co-head of Schulte Roth & Zabel's Investment Management Group, spoke with Hedge Fund Alert on the increase in protection clauses, including break fees, saying he's witnessed a half-dozen recent examples of fund operators including penalties of between $200,000 and $1.5 million in contracts. "My understanding is once the firm starts asking for the break fee, they ask it across the board for any position, not just a trading role," Dan said.

Similarly, there has been an increase in spinoff agreements, with proven, profit generating portfolio managers insisting on contract clauses that compel firms to back them should they decide to spin out independently after a specified period. Spinoff clauses are often contingent on meeting specified performance benchmarks.

Dan noted that although spinout agreements were traditionally the domain of large multi-strategy shops, they are now being adopted by single-manager sector funds and startups seeking to attract top investment talent from larger, multi-strategy rivals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel F. Hunter
Daniel F. Hunter
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More