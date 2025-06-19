ARTICLE
19 June 2025

Emerging Manager Minute (Video)

AG
Max Karpel and Ira Phillip Kustin
In this inaugural installment of the Akin Emerging Manager Minute, partners Max Karpel and Ira Kustin provide a quick overview of one of the hottest trends in the Emerging Hedge Fund Manager space—the proliferation of Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs). They discuss the growing importance and acceptance of SMAs in the context of first time hedge fund launches, exploring the legal and commercial implications of this development.

Popularity of SMAs

Our Emerging Manager Minute video series examines a wide array of topics that are crucial for understanding and navigating the challenges and opportunities for Emerging Hedge Fund Managers. From regulatory changes and market trends to fundraising strategies and operational best practices, each installment delves into the key issues that impact new and growing fund managers.

