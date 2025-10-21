U.S. Pet Grooming & Boarding: Ankura Industry Spotlight (October 2025)

The U.S. pet industry remains a growth powerhouse, with spending hitting $152 billion in 2024. The Pet Grooming & Boarding sector, representing approximately 10% of total revenue, is booming and ripe for investment.

Our latest spotlight reveals robust mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity despite extreme market fragmentation, with no single operator holding over a 5% share. This creates massive consolidation opportunities for private equity and strategic acquirers. We break down the advantages of Franchise vs. Company-Owned models and detail key value levers for maximizing returns in this high-growth market.

Read the full report below for Ankura's insights.

