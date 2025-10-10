DOJ Creates New Enforcement & Affirmative Litigation Branch Within Civil Division

On Thursday September 25, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the creation of a new Enforcement & Affirmative Litigation Branch within the Civil Division. According to the DOJ press release, DOJ's affirmative litigation will be consolidated into this Branch. The new Branch will be divided into two sections:

: This section will bring cases to guard consumers under statutes such as the Controlled Substances Act; Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; Consumer Product Safety Act; Federal Trade Commission Act; Children's Online Privacy Protection Act; and Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act. Affirmative Litigation Section: This section will pursue litigation against state, local, or private actors that "interfere with or obstruct federal policies, ensuring nationwide compliance with the U.S. Constitution and federal law."

What does this mean, and how does it change DOJ's offices that covered these areas before this announcement?

Affirmative Litigation Section: The responsibility of the new Affirmative Litigation Section is less clear given the relative lack of detail provided in the press release. But it does note that the division will prioritize "ending sanctuary jurisdiction laws, policies, and practices that impede federal immigration enforcement and make Americans less safe in their communities."



The press release is otherwise silent on whether this office will be carrying out the responsibilities of an existing office or if this will be new work. Since the goal of DOJ's restructuring is to "consolidate the Civil Division's affirmative litigation work into a highly specialized branch," the new Affirmative Litigation Section could possibly absorb the Federal Programs Branch's affirmative litigation, which includes actions brought on behalf of federal agencies seeking to enforce statutory and regulatory programs.



DOJ recently published a request for information seeking comments related to state laws and regulations that place an undue burden on the national economy or interstate commerce. Given this Administration's focus on deregulation, the Affirmative Litigation Section may be tasked with pursuing legal actions against state laws and regulations identified in public comments related to the policy objectives the DOJ press release highlights as priorities.

