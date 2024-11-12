ARTICLE
12 November 2024

FDA And Department Of Veteran Affairs Set To Launch Virtual Lab Testing AI Tools, Subject To Trump's Plans

AG
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Authors

FDA and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced last week that they plan to develop the first intergovernmental health artificial intelligence (AI) lab. This lab would test health-related AI applications for safety and effectiveness in a virtual lab environment. VA Undersecretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal announced the news during the Veterans Health Administration Innovation Experience conference. The VA serves 9 million veterans—the largest health system in the country. The VA operates 170 medical centers nationwide, meaning that the VA could be well positioned to serve as a base for AI assurance labs across the country.

Dr. Elnahal shared that private and public parties would be invited to test their technology with a "fenced-off set of VA data that doesn't have any risk of contagion into our actual live systems" if they follow security protocols. Industry group, Coalition for Health AI, expressed support for the announcement.

The agencies expect to finalize plans within the next six months. However, it remains to be seen whether this plan will survive President-elect Trump's policies on AI. Trump's platform promised to rescind President Biden's 2023 AI Executive Order, which set forth a national approach to AI. In its place, Trump vowed to support AI development "rooted in Free Speech and Human Flourishing."

