Cadwalader Advises Lender On $282.5 Million Loan For 1325 Avenue Of The Americas

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Cadwalader represented the lender in connection with the origination of a $282.5 million loan for 1325 Avenue of the Americas, a 34-story office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The financing was arranged for Rithm Capital Corp. and is expected to be securitized later this month.
The Cadwalader team was led by Real Estate practice head Holly Chamberlain and included special counsel Eunji Jo and associate Nicole Sturno. Bankruptcy support was provided by partner Kathryn Borgeson and associate Andrew Greenberg.
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