Cadwalader Advises Lender On $282.5 Million Loan For 1325 Avenue Of The Americas

Cadwalader represented the lender in a major commercial real estate financing transaction for a prominent Midtown Manhattan office tower. The deal involves sophisticated structuring and securitization planning for a nine-figure loan facility. The transaction showcases the firm's capabilities in complex real estate finance and bankruptcy support.

Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.

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Cadwalader represented the lender in connection with the origination of a $282.5 million loan for 1325 Avenue of the Americas, a 34-story office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The financing was arranged for Rithm Capital Corp. and is expected to be securitized later this month.

The Cadwalader team was led by Real Estate practice head Holly Chamberlain and included special counsel Eunji Jo and associate Nicole Sturno. Bankruptcy support was provided by partner Kathryn Borgeson and associate Andrew Greenberg.

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