Alabama Governor Issues Executive Order On Debanking

On March 26, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Executive Order No. 743, Promoting Fair and Lawful Access to Financial Services, directing Alabama's Banking Department to promote...

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.

Article Insights

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

On March 26, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Executive Order No. 743, Promoting Fair and Lawful Access to Financial Services, directing Alabama's Banking Department to promote what the order describes as fair and lawful access to financial services for customers of state-chartered banking institutions.

The order states that under Alabama law, no person should be denied access to financial services because of the person's beliefs, affiliations, political views, or engagement in lawful activity. It directs the superintendent of banks to issue guidance to state-chartered banking institutions while also emphasizing that institutions must continue engaging in safe, sound, and legal business activities. The order does not create a private right of action, making it more of a supervisory directive than a substantive change to Alabama banking law.

Putting It Into Practice: Alabama's order builds on the broader federal push against perceived debanking (previously discussed here). State-chartered banks should monitor the Banking Department's forthcoming guidance, review internal policies governing customer onboarding, monitoring, and offboarding decisions, and watch for similar actions in other states.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.