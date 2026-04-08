CFTC Launches Innovation Task Force Focused On Emerging Derivatives Issues

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On March 24, 2026, CFTC Chairman Michael Selig announced the formation of the Innovation Task Force, a new initiative intended to help develop a clearer regulatory framework for innovators operating in U.S. derivatives markets. According to the CFTC, the task force will work on issues involving crypto assets and blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, and prediction markets.

The announcement frames the task force as part of the agency's broader innovation agenda. Chairman Selig stated that the initiative is intended to advance clear rules of the road for firms building novel products and technologies in the derivatives space. The CFTC also said the task force will coordinate with other federal agencies and departments, including the SEC and its Crypto Task Force, on innovation-related initiatives.

Putting It Into Practice: The creation of the Innovation Task Force signals the agency's intent to take a more proactive approach to novel products in the derivatives market. This move is consistent with a broader federal trend toward developing more formal frameworks for emerging financial technologies and products (previously discussed here). Market participants operating in these areas should monitor whether this initiative leads to additional guidance, interagency coordination, or future rulemaking.

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