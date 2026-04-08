New York Revised Coerced Debt Protections

On March 18, New York enacted S. 8830, amending the state's coerced debt law and changing how consumers and creditors must handle claims that a debt was incurred through coercion.

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On March 18, New York enacted S. 8830, amending the state's coerced debt law and changing how consumers and creditors must handle claims that a debt was incurred through coercion. The law, enacted last year, was aimed at survivors of domestic violence, trafficking, and other forms of economic abuse who found themselves saddled with credit card balances, loans, or other consumer debts they never truly agreed to incur. The law prohibited creditors from enforcing certain coerced consumer debts, created a process for disputing those debts, and established a private right of action and defenses against collection.

The amendments narrow the law's scope by replacing the earlier "economic abuse" concept with a definition tied to duress, intimidation, threat, force, coercion, manipulation, or undue influence in specified relationships, such as intimate or family relationships, trafficking-related relationships, certain parent-caretaker relationships, and relationships involving elderly or vulnerable individuals. The bill adds separate rules for secured debt and creates new procedures for notices, review, and enforcement.

The revisions exclude debts secured by real property and limit the role of the affirmative defense for debts secured by personal property to deficiency liability after repossession or surrender of collateral. In addition, creditors must cease collection activities within 10 business days after receiving the required documentation and debtor statement, complete a review within 30 business days, and follow new notice and confidentiality requirements.

Finally, the bill creates a standalone right of action against a person who causes another to incur coerced debt and authorizes attorney general enforcement, including injunctive relief, restitution, and civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

Putting It Into Practice: As federal oversight pulls back, New York remains one of the more active states refining its consumer protection and debt collection framework (previously discussed here, here, and here). Companies with New York exposure should review debt collection policies, consumer communication templates, and escalation procedures and ensure they account for claims of coercion before the amendments take effect.

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