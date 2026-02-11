ARTICLE
11 February 2026

Marc Elovitz Discusses The Latest On The Regulation Of Private Markets On The "Risk And Return With Charlie Gasparino And Bob Sloan" Podcast.

SR
McDermott Will & Schulte

Contributor

Global Head of Investment Management Regulatory, Marc Elovitz, joined the "Risk and Return with Charlie Gasparino and Bob Sloan" podcast to discuss the SEC's...
United States Finance and Banking
Marc E. Elovitz
Global Head of Investment Management Regulatory, Marc Elovitz, joined the "Risk and Return with Charlie Gasparino and Bob Sloan" podcast to discuss the SEC's regulatory agenda for private capital, the state of digital asset regulation and the push for the democratization of private markets.

Listen to the episode.

Originally published 23 October 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Marc E. Elovitz
