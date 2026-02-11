Marc Elovitz Discusses The Latest On The Regulation Of Private Markets On The "Risk And Return With Charlie Gasparino And Bob Sloan" Podcast.

Marc E. Elovitz’s articles from McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:

Global Head of Investment Management Regulatory, Marc Elovitz, joined the "Risk and Return with Charlie Gasparino and Bob Sloan" podcast to discuss the SEC's regulatory agenda for private capital, the state of digital asset regulation and the push for the democratization of private markets.

Listen to the episode.

Originally published 23 October 2025

